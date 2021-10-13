At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday a report of an accident was received by 911. According to unofficial reports, a gunshot was involved. A vehicle struck a utility pole at the intersection of Johnson St. and Justis St. near the old carnival grounds. One passenger in the vehicle was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital allegedly with a gun shot wound.

The Onancock Police Department is investigating with the assistance of the Onley PD and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire and EMS units from Onancock and fire units from Tasley responded.

We will have more details as soon as they become available.

