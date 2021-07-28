Private funeral services for Mrs. Mary Lankford, better known as “Louise” of New Church, will be conducted Saturday at 12:00 PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Harold E White, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the New Beginnings Church Cemetery, Wattsville. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .