Private graveside services for Mr. Claude Dickerson, Sr., also known as “Clybill” of Parksley, will be conducted Saturday at 10AM from the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Percell Widgeon officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
