Private funeral services for Mr. Gayhart A. Northam of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Quintavion Washington officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Mr. Gayhart A. Northam
