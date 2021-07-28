Private funeral services for Mr. Gayhart A. Northam of Onancock,  will be conducted Saturday at  2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Quintavion Washington officiating. Interment  will be in the Fairview Lawn Cemetery, Onancock.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com