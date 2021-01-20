A private funeral service for Mrs. Mary Cottingham of Marion Station, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Highway Holiness Church, Hopewell, Md.  A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Marion Station, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.