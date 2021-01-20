A private funeral service for Mrs. Mary Cottingham of Marion Station, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Highway Holiness Church, Hopewell, Md. A private family viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at John Wesley Cemetery, Marion Station, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
Related Posts
Bill Phillips
March 19, 2018
Michael L. Johnson
November 6, 2020
Mr. William “Bill” Byrd
October 26, 2018
Mrs. Rosalie Crumb Young of Exmore
January 7, 2020
Local Conditions
January 20, 2021, 9:09 am
Mostly cloudy
43°F
43°F
18 mph
real feel: 31°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 60%
wind speed: 18 mph WNW
wind gusts: 29 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:14 am
sunset: 5:13 pm
27 minutes ago
ES Health District asks public for patience during vaccine roll out - Shore Daily NewsAs the residents of the Eastern Shore and the rest of the country anxiously await their opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination, Eastern Shore Health District Chief Jon Richardson is asking for pa...