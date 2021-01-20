A private funeral service for Mrs. Christene Hall will be held Friday at 1 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Centennial Cemetery, Fairmount, Md. Services ae being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
