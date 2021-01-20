A private funeral service for Mr. Norris Kersey of Dover, Delaware will be held Saturday a 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Rev. Violet Jones will be officiating. Interment will be at Christ M.E. Cemetery, Pocomoke, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.
