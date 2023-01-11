Funeral services for Mrs. Laura J. Duncan, also known as “Jackie” of Mappsville, will be conducted Saturday at 5PM from St. John’s U.M. Church, Atlantic, with Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Mrs. Laura J. Duncan
