Funeral services for Mrs. Marie Sylliona Pierre of Parksley, will be condoucted Saturday at 3PM from First Haitian Baptist Church, Onancock, with Pastor Jean Emmanuel Augustin officiating. Interment will be in the Parksley Cemetery, Parksley. Family and friends may call on Friday from

4PM until 5PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.