Funeral services for Mrs Joan D. Bailey Mason of Eden, MD formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev James Nock officiating. Interment will be in Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Related Posts
Camille Saunders
October 11, 2019
Natasha T. Kirkpatrick
January 13, 2022
Donnie Ayres of Melfa
March 16, 2021
Dolly Fizer DeBoodt of Onancock
October 29, 2019
Local Conditions
July 27, 2022, 9:37 pm
Mostly cloudy
82°F
82°F
4 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 am
sunset: 8:16 pm
8 hours ago
2022 Chincoteague Pony Penning is back!Videos from the 2022 Chincoteague Pony Swim, courtesy of Captain Frankie Borowicz!