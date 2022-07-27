Funeral services for Mrs Joan D. Bailey Mason of Eden, MD formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Saturday at 2PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev James Nock officiating. Interment will be in Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.