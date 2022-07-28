The Eastern Shore Literacy Council seeks volunteers willing to change the lives of local adults by helping them achieve basic reading, writing, and/or speaking skills. Previous teaching experience is not necessary.

Tutor training is offered at no cost. After successfully completing training, volunteers are paired with an adult learner. A tutor and learner generally meet once or twice weekly for one to two hours each meeting. The results are life-changing for an adult who has struggled.

A free tutor training will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The training will be held at Eastern Shore Community College in the Workforce Development Services Building. Registration deadline is August 26.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer tutor should call (757) 789-1761 or email esliteracy@gmail.com to register.