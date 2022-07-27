FSF Mrs. Dorietha E Lilliston of Melfa,  will be conducted  Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Percy James officiating. Interment  will be in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com