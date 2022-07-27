FSF Mrs. Dorietha E Lilliston of Melfa, will be conducted Saturday at 11AM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac, with Rev. Percy James officiating. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery, Melfa. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
Related Posts
Ferdinand Martinis Reid
March 11, 2022
Mr. George I. Parker, Jr. of Melfa
June 25, 2020
John Leslie Parks, Sr.
September 21, 2018
Broaddus James Hall of Bloxom
November 15, 2021
Local Conditions
July 27, 2022, 9:34 pm
Mostly cloudy
82°F
82°F
4 mph
real feel: 93°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 am
sunset: 8:16 pm
8 hours ago
2022 Chincoteague Pony Penning is back!Videos from the 2022 Chincoteague Pony Swim, courtesy of Captain Frankie Borowicz!