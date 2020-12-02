Private graveside services for Mrs. Gloria Tull Ewell, also known as Althea, of New Church, will be conducted Friday at 9:00 AM from New Beginnings Cemetery, Wattsville, with Min. Michael Blake officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
