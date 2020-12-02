Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives in Wednesday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, and one additional hospitalization. All other COVID metrics for the Eastern Shore remained unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 47 tests for a test positive rate of 4.2%.

Virginia reported 1,470 additional COVID-19 test positives with 947 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 50 statewide to 1,472 currently. Virginia has 6,954 hospital beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

18 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,570 tests for a test positive rate of 8.3%.

.

.