Private graveside services for Mrs. Tonia R. Davis of Rosedale, MD, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Friday at 3PM from the Adams U. M. Cemetery, Parksley, with Rev. Gregory Duncan, Sr., officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperand humbles.com.
