Gloria Kellam Fitchett, 90, of Onancock, VA, departed this life on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Shore Health & Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born April 10, 1930 in Onley, VA, she was the daughter of the late Eva Jane and Brooks Kellam.

Gloria was a lifelong and faithful member of Onley Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for decades. She began her career as manager of Western Union, and later, began working at the former Farmers & Merchants Bank, now PNC Bank.

She is survived by her daughter, Donna Belote and her husband, Jim; grandchildren, James Belote and his wife, Danielle, Patricia Holt and her husband, Alex, Katherine Swarthout and her husband, Brad; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Easton, Sierra, Savannah, and Will Parker; daughter-in-law, Dottie Toney; nephews, Donnie, Terry, and Jerry Kellam; and cousins, Debbie Roberts and Gary Ewell. She was predeceased by her husband, William Fitchett; son, Calvin Fitchett; and brother, Donald Kellam.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Fairview Lawn Cemetery on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with The Reverend John Burr officiating.

Contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to Onley Baptist Church, P.O. Box 8, Onley, VA. 23418.

