Mrs. Mary Lou Chew, 65, of Bloxom, VA, was reunited with her beloved husband, David Raymond Chew, and son, David Raymond Chew, Jr., on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Born September 16, 1955 in Nassawadox, VA, she was the daughter of Betty Pruitt Taylor of Bloxom and the late Henry Lee Pruitt.

Following high school, Mary Lou worked as the law assistant to Wrendo Godwin, and later, was housekeeping manager at Comfort Inn, in Onley, VA, and then deli manager at Fresh Pride, in Parksley, until its closing. For decades, she also served as a substitute teacher for Accomack County Public Schools. While her boys were school age, Mary Lou remained active in the Accomack County Booster Club and PTA, and she was every kid’s favorite Boy Scouts mom. Mary Lou seamlessly balanced her work and volunteer schedules to put family first, as her most valued role was that as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Throughout their 41 years of marriage, you’d rarely see Mary Lou or David without the other, and always with smiles on their faces. Mary Lou brought light, love, and laughter wherever she went, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son Henry C. Chew and his wife, Sarah, of Mappsville, VA; daughter-in-law, Becky Midgett Chew of Parksley, VA; sister, Tammie Noyes and her husband, Raymond, of Exmore, VA; brother, David K. Pruitt and his wife, Sherry of Temperanceville, VA; sister-in-law, Ruth Lilliston and her husband, Robert of Parksley; grandchildren, Trae Merritt, Owen Chew, David Chew III, and Evan Chew; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Parksley Cemetery on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Dan Tarr officiating.

Contributions in Mary Lou’s memory may be made to the Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 14, Parksley, VA 23421 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org/donate).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

.