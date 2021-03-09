According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on March 6, 2021 at approximately 3:13 a.m., the
Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who had been
stabbed on Second Street in Keller, Virginia.
Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered a 63 year old male suffering from
multiple lacerations. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
and subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is listed in
stable condition.
An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Antoinette
Wanita Satchell, 26, of Onancock, Virginia for Attempted Murder and Malicious
Wounding. Satchell is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond
denied.
The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Accomack County
Department of Public Safety.
Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack
County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted
through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.