According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on March 6, 2021 at approximately 3:13 a.m., the

Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male subject who had been

stabbed on Second Street in Keller, Virginia.

Upon deputies arrival on the scene they discovered a 63 year old male suffering from

multiple lacerations. The victim was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital

and subsequently transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he is listed in

stable condition.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Antoinette

Wanita Satchell, 26, of Onancock, Virginia for Attempted Murder and Malicious

Wounding. Satchell is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond

denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Accomack County

Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack

County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted

through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.