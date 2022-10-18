Funeral services for Mrs. Faye Morris of Salisbury, Md., will be held Thursday at 3 PM at Bennie Smith Life celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
