Funeral services for Mr. Weldon Thomas, Sr., of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, Md.  A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church.  Pastor Dlorah Wallace will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be in the church cemetery.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.