Funeral services for Mr. Weldon Thomas, Sr., of Pocomoke City, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Shiloh United Methodist Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Pastor Dlorah Wallace will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.