Funeral services for Mrs. Fannie Carter of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at Mills Memorial Baptist Church, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Daniel Carter, Jr., will be the Eulogist. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.