Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Carter of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Parsons Cemetery, Salisbury, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
Related Posts
Miss Grace Drummond
June 21, 2022
Purnell Sturgis, Jr.
August 7, 2019
Mr. George “Jim” Willian Turner Sr.
November 20, 2021
Mr. Lynwood Washington of Nelsonia
May 20, 2020
Local Conditions
October 6, 2022, 12:15 pm
Sunny
65°F
65°F
4 mph
real feel: 72°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 68%
wind speed: 4 mph NW
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 7:03 am
sunset: 6:38 pm
2 hours ago
Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in northern Accomack County - Shore Daily NewsCurrently the Virginia State police is conducting a crash investigation that involves serious bodily injuries. The crash occurred at approximately 9:09 AM on Route 175 in the vicinity of Coardtown Roa...