- Bike cycles and lots of bike parts Call for more information 757-414-1393
- Love seat sleeper bed – free Dining room chairs – free Call for more information 757-710-8835
- Husqvarna 48 riding mower in good condition, with bagger $800 757-695-0294
- Barn Find 1970 Ford f250 2wd 390 project $4000 443-523-5741
- 9 1 week old pullet chicks all are hens $5 a piece call or text to pick up 757-710-3192
- A loving home is looking for a non-orange male kitten, prefer one who has been raised inside and is litter box trained as the cat will be an indoor cat. Please text or email pictures. 804-445-3377
- Basketball hoop on the stand $100 dollars. Also LF camper shell for a pick-up truck. Call 757-693-0720
- Sofa approx. 85 inches long with normal wear and no tears. Also have a rocker recliner. Both item are free. Would like them picked up as soon as possible. Call: 757-787-2219
- Kenmore Counter top cook stove and wall oven for sale. 3.5 years old black in color. Very good condition. Asking $350 or will consider trade for a regular electric stove. Please call 757-990-1305
- 7.5 cu ft Samsung DV42H5200E dryer. Fully working, just replaced it. No power cord $300, 11 drawer solid wood long dresser. Dark/cherry color.$300 757-709-0251
- For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. Please call for price (757)789-5287
- Young Guiana birds for sale 757-817-4722
- New Poulan chain saw 757-787-7969
- 2 a/c units $50 7567-442-7183
- Bedroom set $350, 2 microwaves $50 ea. 757-678-7483
- 2 acres land for sale, pair of Peavey speakers w/amp 757-993-0036
- Riding mower 46″ call for details 757-469-2223
- LF 2 bedroom house or trailer in MD for rent 410-422-8973
- LF room for rent or house to share rent Parksley-Melfa 757-709-4685
- Grady White 20′ boat w/175 Yamaha motor $10,700 757-442-5009
- Converta- picnic table $65, Woman’s vanity $175, cabinet $50 443-880-1331
