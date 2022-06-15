Funeral services for Mrs. Deloris A. Jacobs of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from Gospel Temple Baptist Church, Keller, with Rev. Percell Widgeon officiating. Interment will be in the Adams U.M. Church Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
