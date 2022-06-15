Funeral services for Mr. Cornal E. Finney of Mappsville, will be conducted Saturday at 5PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may
be viewed at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
Mr. Cornal E. Finney
