Funeral services for Mr. Tony T. Weeks, also known as” T-Bop” or “Fuel Tank Tony” of Onancock,  will be conducted  Saturday at 1PM from the Living Word of Deliverance, Parksley, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment  will be  in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley.  Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.