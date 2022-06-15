Funeral services for Mr. Tony T. Weeks, also known as” T-Bop” or “Fuel Tank Tony” of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Living Word of Deliverance, Parksley, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Thomas Lewis, Jr.
April 23, 2019
Josephine M. Johnson
March 15, 2018
John Raymond Chryzanowsk of Melfa
May 28, 2021
Ms. Martha A. Sample formerly of the Shore
October 1, 2020
Local Conditions
June 15, 2022, 3:07 pm
Sunny
81°F
81°F
7 mph
real feel: 86°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 50%
wind speed: 7 mph SE
wind gusts: 7 mph
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 5:41 am
sunset: 8:25 pm
5 hours ago
Shore Talk - High School Athletic Back InjuriesWe were joined today by Dr. Ed Bull and Janet Bull with Bayside Chiropractic Rehab and Laser Therapy to discuss high school athletic back injuries.