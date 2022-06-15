Funeral services for Mr. Tony T. Weeks, also known as” T-Bop” or “Fuel Tank Tony” of Onancock, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Living Word of Deliverance, Parksley, with Rev. Richard Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.