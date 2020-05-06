Private graveside services for Mrs. Daphney Rosseau of Accomac, will be conducted Wednesday at
11 AM from the Forest Green Park Cemetery, Morganville, New Jersey. Arrangements by
the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
