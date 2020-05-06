Superintendent of Public Instruction , James Lane, announced Tuesday that Virginia’s public schools will receive $238.6 million in federal funding under the CARES Act. According to a report on WVVA TV’s web site, ninety percent of the money will pass through as direct payments to Virginia’s school systems. The remainder of the funds will be used to expand distance learning by increasing access to technology and through the development of resources. Amounts for each division are based on the formula used to allocate funding for schools under Title 1 of the Every Student Succeeds Act.

The money to both local school divisions could help offset any losses in funding that could occur as a result of the counties not receiving anticipated tax revenue due to circumstances resulting from the corona virus pandemic.

Accomack County Schools are due to receive $1,713,822.36 and Northampton will receive $595,390,85.

.