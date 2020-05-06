Private graveside services for Ms. Michelle A. Sample, also known as “Sha Sha” of Melfa,
will be conducted Thursday at 10 AM from the Burton’s Cemetery, Melfa, with Rev. Willie D.
Justis officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Related Posts
Sadie Green
January 31, 2020
Cindie Bott Gaskill
April 28, 2018
Mrs.Nellie E. Godwin
November 22, 2017
Mr. Stewart Elzey
April 26, 2019
Local Conditions
May 6, 2020, 9:19 am
Cloudy
52°F
52°F
4 mph
real feel: 52°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 99%
wind speed: 4 mph ENE
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:01 am
sunset: 7:58 pm