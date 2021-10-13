At approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday there was a report of an accident on Redwood Road in Onley. A vehicle overturned on a curve. No one was transported to the hospital. The Virginia State Police investigated. Onancock and Tasley Volunteer Fire Departments responded.
