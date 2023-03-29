Memorial Services for Mrs. Carol-Ann Verstegen of Greenbackville, will be conducted Saturday at 3PM from St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church, Pocomoke, MD. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
