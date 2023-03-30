Softball

The Chincoteague Lady Ponies traveled to Wicomico on Tuesday. The Lady Ponies won the game by a score of 12 to 0. Alex McComb started the game and pitched a complete 5 inning no hitter. McComb struck out 10 batters in the game and gave up no walks.

Offensively, the Lady Ponies were led by Allie Bell who went 4-4 at the plate with 3 doubles and 5 rbi’s. Alex McComb, Lily Matthews, Marley Katsetos, and Autumn Patton had multi-hits in the game.

The Lady Ponies improved to 5-0 on the season and will be in action again on April 14th at home versus Broadwater.

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team fell to Hickory on Wednesday 12 to 0. The Lady Warriors had 2 hits in the game from Kathleen McAuliffe and Reagan Justice each. Kylie Killmon-Ford started on the mound and got the loss.

The Lady Warriors fall to 2-3 on the season.

Baseball

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Wicomico on Tuesday and fell 3 to 2. Marcella Rosanova got the start on the mound and lost for the Ponies. Rosanova went 6 innings, gave up 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 8 batters.

Offensively, the Ponies had 4 hits in the game, coming from George Katsetos, John Holloway, Alex Barley, and Tyler Binder.

The Ponies fall to 4-2 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Salisbury Christian.