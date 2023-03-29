Funeral services for Mr. Rickey R. Jones, also known as “Rick the Ruler”, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Adams U. M. Church, Parksley, with Rev. Gregory L. Duncan, Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home.
Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
Mr. Rickey R. Jones
Funeral services for Mr. Rickey R. Jones, also known as “Rick the Ruler”, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from Adams U. M. Church, Parksley, with Rev. Gregory L. Duncan, Sr. officiating. Family and friends may call on Friday from 4PM until 5PM at the funeral home.