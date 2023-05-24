Funeral services for Mrs. Beverly Jones Winder will be held Saturday, May 27, at 1 PM from the Cornish Funeral Home with Elder Norman Bailey officiating. Viewing will be Saturday from 11 AM until time of service at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at the African Baptist Church Cemetery, Cheriton, VA. Arrangements by the Cornish Funeral Home.
