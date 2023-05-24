Funeral services for Gertrude Lubin of Salisbury, MD, formerly of Haiti, will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at First Haitian UMC, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church.  Pastor Baptiste will be the Eulogist.  Interment will be private.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.