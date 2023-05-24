Funeral services for Gertrude Lubin of Salisbury, MD, formerly of Haiti, will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at First Haitian UMC, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Church. Pastor Baptiste will be the Eulogist. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.