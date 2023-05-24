Swapshop

1. 3 step stepping ladder $34. 9190384

2. Lf bulldog or pug puppy 7576076112

3. Mobile home 14 by 70. 1984 electric appliances. 2 bed 1 bath triple split need gone soon. Located in Quantico Maryland

$35000 newly remodeled 4434972172

4. I’ve had Items stolen from my home. If you see ANY OF THESE ITEMS. Please call the sheriffs office at 7577871132, or return them at P.O. Box 149 accomack . 1 new white sunrise sleep therapy bed machine. 3 new white surge protections 2 out of box. 2 unopened boxes of vinyl flooring. Carving of eastern shore with named locations of barrier islands. Unopened black keurig coffee machine. Tv antenna, and a Used light blue garbage can labeled “garbage”.

5. Lf 40 inch tv swivel stand 7573310586

6. Looking for inexpensive or non-working chest freezer. Appearance not important. Call or text 757-710-5943

7. HP Obelisk Omen Linux Gaming PC with an Intel Core i7 9700 processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2700 Super Graphics Card, 500 GB NVME Drive, and 1TB SSD. Already has all the essential programs installed for gaming / streaming. Asking $1000 or best offer. If no one answers leave a message and I will get back to you. 7577872015

8. Powered sofa, love seat, and recliner. Micro fiber, brown, USB chargers, like new condition. $1300 paid $3000 . Set located in Chincoteague. Selling because moving. 5404504044

9. looking to rent a log splitter this weekend. Live in Onancock and can pick up. 7576668625

10. Garden tiller $100. 2005 dodge Dakota pickup cover $50 7573500407

11. Fairly new Husqvarna 42 inch riding mower reasonable price. 2 televisions 55 inch good condition 42 inch good condition, rocker recliner for sale as well at Reasonable price 7579190098

12. Ladies 3 wheel bicycle best offer 8290262

13. Lf night caregiver Tuesday, Thursday, and every other weekend 7-10pm in accomack. Whirlpool dryer Call after 4, 7577103300

14. 1995 Camaro and Lt1 350 motor to come with it in Excellent condition. $2800 obo Need wheels and tires on it. 1998 ford f150 pickup new 12k miles runs and drives new everything works $3800 obo 4 wheel drive. Set of 4 tires 275 55 20 Brand new $250 for all. 7578946319

15. Ceiling fan brand new best offer. 2 kittens free to a good home 7575056456 Belle Haven

16. 1 desktop pc push mower needs work. Need someone to pick up Couch