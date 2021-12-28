Mrs. Betty White Fetterman, 77, of Temperanceville, VA, was called home to spend Christmas in heaven with her beloved husband, Kenna Charles Fetterman, just after midnight on Saturday, December 25, 2021. Born August 28, 1944 in Sanford, VA, she was the daughter of the late Huey White, Sr. and Ethel Martin White.

1976 marked the beginning of Betty’s thirty-year career with Tyson Foods, as well as her 45-year love story with her soul mate. Betty and Kenna were inseparable from the moment they met, and their love and adoration for one another was truly one of a kind. Kenna stopped at nothing to ensure Betty’s happiness, even if that meant yearly trips to Lancaster, PA, countless visits to Dollywood, taking her shopping for purple décor, and sleeping in their canopy bed. Betty enjoyed decorating, especially for the holidays, was constantly looking for the newest trend on QVC, was an avid doll collector, and planned the best family vacations. Throughout her life, family always came first, and she was happiest when spoiling those she loved most in this world.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted sons, Victor William Evans of Sanford, VA and Tony Dean Evans of Salisbury, MD; grandson, Victor William Evans, Jr.; goddaughter, Michelle Marshall; sister-in-law, Beverly Fetterman Sebra (Ken); brothers-in-law, Robert S. Fetterman, Jr. (Pam) and Douglas W. Fetterman (Donna); niece Amelia Adams Fahey (Jim); nephew, Terry White (Vicki); as well as many other extended family members; dear friends; and her five fur babies. In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Margaret White and brother, Huey White, Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted from the graveside at the Downing’s Cemetery on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., with Chaplain David Hackett officiating.

Contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com).

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

