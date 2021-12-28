Graveside service for Mrs. Loretta Burton of Painter will be conducted from the Bethel Memorial Gardens, Franktown on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Wilbert Adams officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the John O Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox. Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.morrisfuneralhome.org.