  1. Lf a room to rent and a place to stay in parksley to melfa, Lf small camper 7577094685
  2. Electric 4 wheeler with charger and battery $50. 7104662
  3. 2011 buick regal blue 7576783840
  4. 6656279 5 hens and 2 roosters for sale, Incubator $25
  5. 7105238 40 gallon electric hot water heater $125, Free 3 camper trailers MUST take all 3
  6. 1999 dodge Dakota fully loaded nice condition new tires and battery $1800 obo
    3025191311
  7. 4 cooper car tires 235 55 r18 $200 obo 7573872951
  8. 2 camper shells 6 foot and 8 foot $500 both or $250 and $350 individually, Set of tires that specifically fit a 6 wheel lug ranger size 245 75 17, 2007 Honda btx motorcycle 2400 miles $3500. 8945713
  9. Commercial file cabinet 18 in deep by 36 wide by 52 inch tall $75, 10 inch band saw $50
    100k btu has propane heater complete set $200 7895030
  10. 7577098480 3004 tractor $2500
  11. 8940413 Lf a set of doors for a 1989 Jeep Wrangler
  12. Looking for FREE roosters or chickens 7577103192
  13. Looking for a electric meat grinder 4104307128
  14. Looking for free couch or loveseat. Decent condition 7577103192
  15. L/f 9 mil hand gun or 357 or 38 special reasonably priced 6097804960
  16. 2005 Chevy Malibu 250k mileage mostly highway. Always serviced. Oil changed every 2000 miles. 4 door Sedan, Electric windows, Cruse Control, AC, Heat. Premium sound Radio/CD with mp3 plugin for your devices or phone. Has been sitting for 4 months, started and driven once a week. Great gas mileage with 6 cyl engine. White in color. Dependable transportation.Needs inspection. No low ballers Asking $3100. Call or text for photos: 757-710-8606
  17. 1987 el Camino Power. windows Power locks A/c CD player $2,500.00 obo. 1973 Chevy nova
    350 motor and transmission $3,100.00 obo. 1977 c10 pick up $2500.00 obo Rims not included 757-350-9497
