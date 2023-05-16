Mrs. Betty Pruitt Taylor, 84, of Guilford, VA, wife of the late Henry Lee Pruitt and Daniel Lee “Dang” Taylor, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation in Parksley, VA.

Born October 19, 1938 in Locustville, VA, she was the daughter of the late Howard Kern Shreaves and Stella Lucille Lewis Shreaves. Betty was an LPN, which she made her life’s work helping take care of those in need. She began her career with the former Accomack County Nursing Home, where she was proud to share that she helped make the beds for the very first time before opening. She continued nursing at Quail Run in Nelsonia, VA, and retired from Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital (NAM) in Nassawadox, VA, as a Charge Nurse. Betty was a loyal and devoted member of Halls Chapel Church in Sanford, VA, where she was very active, had served on the Board, and sang in the choir.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Betty was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lou Chew and David Chew; daughter Virginia Taylor “Jenny Lee” Thornes; sisters, Juanita Wessells and Madeline Lane; brother, Preston Shreaves; and grandson, David Raymond Chew, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Tammie Noyes and husband Ray of Exmore, VA, David Pruitt and wife Sherry of Temperanceville, VA, and Danny Ray Taylor and wife Elsie of Guilford, VA; son-in-law, Woodrow “Woody” Thornes, Sr. of Guilford; eight grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their families.

A graveside funeral service will be held at the Parksley Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Dan Tarr officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorial donations may be made to Halls Chapel Church, 24261 Belinda Road, Hallwood, VA 23359.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.