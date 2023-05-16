Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team played Salisbury Christian on Monday. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 8 to 3. The Firebirds improve to 10-4-1 on the season.

Offensively, the Firebirds had 6 hits in the game. Nathan Barnes went 2-4 with a three run home run in the game. Brian White went 2-4 at the plate. Dylan Chesser and Aiden Fuller each had hits in the game.

Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win. Barnes pitched 2 1/3 innings while giving up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 5 batters. Brian White came in for relief and pitched the final 4 2/3 innings. White gave up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 5 batters.

Softball

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team played Nansemond River on Monday. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 1 to 0. The Lady Warriors fall to 5-10 on the season.

Offensively,the Lady Warriors could only manage 2 hits in the game. Reaghan Hintz got the only 2 hits in the game.

Hintz started on the mound and got the loss. Hintz pitched 6 innings giving up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 10 batters. The only run Hintz gave up was in the bottom of the 7th inning as Nansemond River hit a walk off home run.