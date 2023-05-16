Baseball 

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team played Salisbury Christian on Monday.  The Firebirds won the game by a score of 8 to 3.  The Firebirds improve to 10-4-1 on the season.

Offensively, the Firebirds had 6 hits in the game.  Nathan Barnes went 2-4 with a three run home run in the game.  Brian White went 2-4 at the plate.  Dylan Chesser and Aiden Fuller each had hits in the game.

Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win.  Barnes pitched 2 1/3 innings while giving up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 5 batters.  Brian White came in for relief and pitched the final 4 2/3 innings.  White gave up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 5 batters.

Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!

 

Softball 

The Nandua Lady Warriors softball team played Nansemond River on Monday.  The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 1 to 0.  The Lady Warriors fall to 5-10 on the season.

Offensively,the Lady Warriors could only manage 2 hits in the game.  Reaghan Hintz got the only 2 hits in the game.

Hintz started on the mound and got the loss.  Hintz pitched 6 innings giving up 1 run on 4 hits while striking out 10 batters.  The only run Hintz gave up was in the bottom of the 7th inning as Nansemond River hit a walk off home run.

The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Wednesday as she hosts the Chincoteague Lady Ponies.  

 