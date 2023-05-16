1.For sale Leather couch and loveseat. Brown. Good shape. No rips or tears.  267-221-9059

2.1 dell desktop pc $100, push mower needs work $30, looking 4 a shed reasonable call 757-709-0923

3.LF FREE bulldog  757-607-6112

4.For sale Maytag washer 757-710-0629

5.4’x8′ Lowe’s utility trailer $400, 2 person Kayak make offer 443-330-2427

6.Complete rabbit hutch set up FREE  336-302-0534

7. 33″ Troy-bilt self propelled mower $600, 1/2 hp. Gould water pump used $100 757-894-8118

8. For sale Honda 1,200 psi. pressure washer, Mantis tiller, concrete garden bench 757-787-7613

9.LF 1988 Chevy Blazer automatic transmission 757-894-8285

10.LTB a chest freezer 757-710-4630

11.22″ black rims w/tires $900, 20″ chrome rims w/tires $550 757-894-7003

12.New Fry Daddy $30  757-894-0835

Buchanan Subaru

13.LF a Tea Cup Chihuahua puppy  757-710-9204

14.LF 1-2 bedroom house/apartment section 8 ready 757-505-6783