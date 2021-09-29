Private funeral service for Mrs. Bernice B. Stevens, also known as “Bernie Girl” of Virginia Beach, formerly of the Shore, will be conducted Thursday, October 7, 2021 from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Interment will be in the Bailey Cemetery, Painter. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.