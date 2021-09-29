A graveside service for Charles Willard Nottingham, of Virginia Beach, will be conducted on Saturday, October 2nd at 11:00 AM from the graveside of the Parksley Cemetery, with Rev. Bob Boyce officiating. Memorial donations may be made to The Coalition Against Domestic Violence, P.O. Box 3, Onancock, VA 23417, or flowers will be accepted. Funeral arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thorntonfuneralhome.net
