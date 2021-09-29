Private graveside services for Mr. Dallis Johnson, also known as “Dal” or “ Money Money” of Horntown, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery, Horntown, with Rev. Dr. Lisa Johnson officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com
