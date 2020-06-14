Mrs. Annabelle M. Taylor, 94, a resident of Temperanceville, wife of the late Clifford W. Taylor, Sr., passed away on June 12, 2020 in Exmore.

She was born in Assawoman, VA to the late James Floyd Matthews, Sr. and Henrietta Chesser Matthews. She was the youngest of five children. Mrs. Taylor graduated from Temperanceville Elemetary School and the first ever graduating class from the newly erected Atlantic High School in Oak Hall, VA in 1943, after which she married on December 24th of the same year. Mrs. Taylor was an excellent cook and loved cross-stitch, which she did most evenings prior to bedtime. She was a hard worker, loved her family and spent many hours cooking and constructing special hand-crafted keepsakes for each family member and special friends.

Our family always looked forward to Sunday dinners at Mom-Mom and Pop’s house, a feast that could compare to a king’s banquet table. Many holiday meals and visits come to mind, but Christmas was so special to her; for in addition to the big meal, she had been cooking and preparing many varied, special, sweet treats for the occasion. She had an individual assortment of each, usually accompanied by a hand-made tree ornament or craft for each family member as a going-home gift. Many other special memories of Mom, Mom-Mom, and Miss Annabelle will linger in our hearts forever.

She had a heart full of love (God’s love) for all she knew. She was a Christian and a member of Hallwood Baptist Church, where she attended faithfully for many years. In recent years she attended Exmore Baptist Church, where she made many close Christian friends, whom she grew to know and love as they did her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her; but, peace is found in the knowledge that she is now residing in Heaven in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and that we will unite again with her when we also make the journey to our eternal life.

Other than her parents, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Clifford W. Taylor, Sr.; and four siblings, Mary Matthews Hancock, Milton Taft Matthews, James Floyd Matthews, Jr., and Sewell Washington (S.W.) Matthews; a special cousin, Althea Hancock Shelton; and a nephew, Jimmy Matthews.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by a son, Clifford W. Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Betty C. Taylor (a most special daughter-in-law) of Exmore; a grandson, Clifford Paul Taylor and wife, Michelle of Lyman, ME; a grand-daughter, Jennifer Jo Justis and husband, Troy of Mappsburg; five great-grandchildren, Baylee Justis, Darbee Justis, Zachary Taylor, Ryan Taylor and Annabelle Taylor; one niece, Carol Ann Matthews Taylor; and one nephew, Bruce Matthews.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, June 17th from the graveside of the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville with Rev. Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in the John W. Taylor Cemetery in Temperanceville.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Mrs. Taylor’s memory may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, VA, Riverside Eastern Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 616, Onley, VA 23418 or Alzheimer’s Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ThorntonFuneralHome.net.

.