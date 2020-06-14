Roy Edward Shreaves, 45, a resident of Bloxom, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

A native of Accomack County, he was a proud graduate of Arcadia High School and was a “Jack of all trades”. Roy had a smile that could light up a whole room and he never met a stranger. His competitive spirit was displayed on the baseball and softball fields where he was surrounded by teammates whom he loved deeply. Roy, being a true “Up the road” Eastern Shore boy, had a passion for being on the water and enjoyed every opportunity to go crabbing, fishing and soaking up the sun on the beach. He was the life of the party who shared many laughs and great times with family and friends. Roy cherished every minute spent with his three handsome sons and loved being a father. He was a loving, funny and compassionate man and will be dearly missed by all who loved him.

Roy is survived by his mother Shirley Pruitt, who he lovingly called “Ma”, his father James Shreaves and wife Jane; his three brothers James Shreaves and girlfriend Kimberly, Bryan Shreaves and wife Lori, William Carpenter and wife Chelsie; his three sons whom he loved more than life itself- Taylor, Preston and Cooper Shreaves. He is also survived by Sarah Monk and Fatina Muslimani who he lovingly referred to as his “Baby Mama’s”. Lastly he is survived by several nieces and nephews, his “special friend” Christy Smith, an overwhelming number of friends and leaves behind his loyal and loving furry friend Boots.

Roy was preceded in death by both sets of his grandparents and a sister.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m, from the Liberty Cemetery in Parksley. Friends are asked to please maintain a safe distance and practice all safety measures, as issued by the Commonwealth.

A private family viewing will be held Friday evening at the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley. Friends may visit from 6-7PM at the funeral home, but must observe all social distancing measures.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ThorntonFuneralHome.net.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

.