Funeral services for Mr. William Miller of Pocomoke City, Md., formerly of Atlantic, Virginia, will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at St. John U. M. Church, Atlantic Road, in Atlantic, Va. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Rev. Gary Miller will be the Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Services are being provided by the Smith and Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.