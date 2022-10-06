Funeral services for Mrs. Linda Dickerson of Salisbury, Md., will be held Sunday at 2 PM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center.  Interment will be at Parson’s Cemetery, Salisbury, Md.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home,  Salisbury, Md.