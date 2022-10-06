Funeral services for Mr. Wade A. Bundick, also known as “Wayne” of Hallwood, will be conducted Saturday at 1PM from the Chapel of Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac with Rev. Calvin Washington, Sr. officiating. Interment will be in the Wharton Cemetery, Parksley. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be viewed virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com.
